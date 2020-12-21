Woman killed, 2 arrested following chase in west Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was hit following a police chase in west Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said authorities were involved in a chase that started early Monday morning. When the vehicle came to a stop, three people jumped out and fled the scene.

Two men were quickly apprehended, but the third, a woman, ran out into traffic and was hit by a vehicle, Gonzalez said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire trucks and police were blocking the road on the Katy Freeway at Park Ten. All outbound lanes in the area are blocked off as authorities work to clear the scene.

KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes is recommending Park Row as an alternate route until the scene clears, especially if you are traveling toward the Grand Parkway.