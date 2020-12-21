Mom finds son dead after multiple days in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a man was found dead by his mother at his home in northeast Harris County Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to a residence located in the 9200 block of Red Castle Lane around 10:25 p.m.

According to investigators, family members were unable to make contact with the victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Keshauwn Badger, since Friday. Badger’s mother told deputies she entered the residence and located her son unresponsive in the bedroom. Deputies said EMS responded to the scene and determined the victim was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Badger had been renting the home for six weeks. They are looking at surveillance videos in the area for more information.

Deputies said the case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).