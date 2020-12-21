Missouri City pharmacy prepares to receive Moderna vaccine this week

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services is instructing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties over the next week.

The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to continue to vaccinate frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The Glenn Lakes Pharmacy in Missouri City is of the 1,100 healthcare providers that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week.

Mona Finley is the owner and says they’ve already made lots of preparations. The facility’s privacy and storage condition rooms are ready to go.

“We are really excited to receive it. We’ve made a lot of preparations. We are ready to receive it,” Finley said.

Finley says her pharmacy will get 200 doses of the Moderna Vaccine that will be for healthcare providers.

“In fact, we have already quite a bit of list of patients already signed up...reserved their dose,” she said.

Finley says she won’t have to worry about storage conditions for the Moderna vaccine. Pfizer must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.

“With the Moderna, you do not have to reconstitute it. It’s ready to go once you receive it so it’s an extra step with Pfizer but if we’re to receive Pfizer we are ready to go those extra miles,” she said.

It’s a milestone that been in the works for months. Finley says people should not hesitate about getting it.

“It’s very important that they realize that this vaccine will help curb the virus,” she said.

Finely says they will get the vaccine sometime this week. The Moderna vaccine is good for 30 days in the refrigerator and six months in the freezer.