Ask 2: Where can I get assistance with presents this year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Where can I get assistance with presents this year?

Answer: Deadlines to register for assistance through several holiday gift programs have passed.

For future reference, these programs include USPS Operation Santa, Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army’s Walmart Angel Tree and more.

With Christmas now just days away, last-minute resources are limited to local outreaches and toy drives.

Here are some upcoming toy drives happening in the Houston area:

1. Harris County Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

When: Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Where: NRG Center Hall A

Details: This is event is for children 3 - 11 years old. Children must be present in order to receive a gift.

2. Sweet Science Boxing Academy and Team Thump Foundation Holiday Toy Drive

When: 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25

Where: Sweet Science Boxing Academy

Details: Children must be present in order to receive a gift.

ACRES HOMES AMD SURROUNDING AREAS!!!! Come on out for our Christmas Day Toy Drive for underprivileged children in the... Posted by Sweet Science Boxing Academy / Houston Youth Outreach on Saturday, December 19, 2020

3. Cactus Jack Foundation Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

When: Noon - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22

Where: Sunnyside Park

Details: This event is for students enrolled at the following elementary schools:

Bastian Elementary School

Reynolds Elementary School

Young Elementary School

Needed: Volunteers with Santa's Helper experience! Distribute Christmas presents at the Cactus Jack Foundation... Posted by City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods (DON) on Thursday, December 17, 2020

