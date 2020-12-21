Ask 2: Where can I get assistance with presents this year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: Where can I get assistance with presents this year?
Answer: Deadlines to register for assistance through several holiday gift programs have passed.
For future reference, these programs include USPS Operation Santa, Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army’s Walmart Angel Tree and more.
With Christmas now just days away, last-minute resources are limited to local outreaches and toy drives.
Here are some upcoming toy drives happening in the Houston area:
1. Harris County Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway
When: Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 22
Where: NRG Center Hall A
Details: This is event is for children 3 - 11 years old. Children must be present in order to receive a gift.
Almost ready! TOMORROW: FREE TOYS!! Constable Rosen’s Workshop: 2020 BIG Toy Giveaway at NRG! *Only requirement:...Posted by Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on Monday, December 21, 2020
2. Sweet Science Boxing Academy and Team Thump Foundation Holiday Toy Drive
When: 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25
Where: Sweet Science Boxing Academy
Details: Children must be present in order to receive a gift.
ACRES HOMES AMD SURROUNDING AREAS!!!! Come on out for our Christmas Day Toy Drive for underprivileged children in the...Posted by Sweet Science Boxing Academy / Houston Youth Outreach on Saturday, December 19, 2020
3. Cactus Jack Foundation Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway
When: Noon - 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22
Where: Sunnyside Park
Details: This event is for students enrolled at the following elementary schools:
- Bastian Elementary School
- Reynolds Elementary School
- Young Elementary School
Needed: Volunteers with Santa's Helper experience! Distribute Christmas presents at the Cactus Jack Foundation...Posted by City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods (DON) on Thursday, December 17, 2020
Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.
