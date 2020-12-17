‘Scared’: Sugar Land woman describes brutal attack outside her home, searches for answers

The Tejani family. The woman in the center was the victim of the attack.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fifty-two stitches later, Mrs. Tejani said she looks 100 percent better than after the disturbing attack that happened outside her Sugar Land home, but the impact of the early November attack remains.

“Scared,” she said. “I can’t get out of the house, even in the day.”

Tejani, 46, said she just wants to get closure and find out who attacked her and why.

The disturbing attack in the 20 block of Wilmington Court on Nov. 5 just after 7 p.m., according to police. Tejani was attacked by a man in the street in front of her house while taking out the trash. Tejani said the vehicle was outside her home for more than an hour before the attack. She said she received six to seven blows to the head, but fought back, kicking and screaming as the man tried to drag her to the vehicle. The man, she said, didn’t say anything to her. Police said the man used a sticklike item to beat her.

Police said she was struck in the head, fell to the ground and was kicked and hit before running back inside her home. She believes the man left in a dark SUV driven by another man. Her attacker never said a word and made no demands. Police believe his intent was to severely injure her.

Police said the attack is on video, but an edited version of the attack will be released not showing the attack.

The vehicle is described by police as a dark colored (black) SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Tejani said she is still recovering, and still has stitches in the back of her head.

Police said the attack does not appear to be a random, but Tejani said she “cannot think of anybody” who would want to hurt her.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Police suggested anyone with any information call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477 or leave a tip here. There is a $10,000 reward in this case.