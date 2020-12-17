Spencer Solves It: Help for a family of toddler left injured after accident

HOUSTON – For so many people, this holiday season has been hard. We are here to help.

Each year, our Spencer Solves It team works together to help several families in need. So far this week, we have introduced you to the Mikel and Widemon families. Both facing unimaginable situations made a little brighter thanks to generous donors in our community.

Today, we would like you to meet the Wooten family from New Caney.

Christmas just isn’t the same

Inside their small trailer home Kayley Wooten, her boyfriend Justin, and Kayley’s young sons decorate the Christmas tree. But one of Kayley’s sons, 2-year-old Preston can’t join in on the decorating.

Once, a healthy energetic bright-eyed boy, last May little Preston snuck out of the family home while his mother was sleeping, made his way to the neighbors unprotected pool and either fell or jumped in. A short time later, a frantic Kayley woke up and quickly found him next door.

“I jumped over the pool and he was on top and he was floating and I grabbed him,” said Kayley. “So I started CPR and just was begging God to bring my baby back to me. I was screaming at God. I was telling him if he goes I go. There’s no way I can live without my baby.”

Thanks to the life-saving efforts of Kayley and a team of paramedics dispatched to the scene, Preston survived but suffered severe brain damage from lack of oxygen.

“They told us he would never wake up. Never breathe on his own. Never be the little boy we have and love,” said Kayley.

Refusing to give up and let Preston die, Justin and Kaylee have spent every waking minute and more than $25,000 on different treatments and equipment to help Preston improve. Even going as far as purchasing a hyperbaric chamber that Kayley enters with her son.

Paying for all of Preston’s care has left the family flat broke. They held numerous fundraisers, selling everything they can think of but it hasn’t been enough.

“I can’t go back to work. I worked for four years at a daycare. I loved my job. I love working but I can’t go back to work he needs 24/7 care,” said Kayley.

With absolutely zero money to provide a Christmas for her kids, Kayley wrote to Spencer Solves It.

“Because I can’t make my kids Christmas any worse than what it is this year, we’ve lost so much this year,” said Kayley.

Help for Kayley and her family

With help from Academy Sports and Outdoors and Randy Hartley, one of Bill’s Brigade’s most generous benefactors, we’re going to rescue this Christmas for Kayley and her family.

“Kayley and Justin I would be very excited if you would please accept this visa card for $1,000,” said Randy, handing the card over to Kayley.

But that’s not all! We presented Kayley and her family with brand new bicycles for all of the kids.

“Oh my gosh, oh my goodness!! Look, oh my goodness, you got a bicycle,” Kayley tells her kids.

And finally, Academy Sports and Outdoors also donated a $500 gift card for the family to use on anything they would like.

“Thank you, Bill. Thank you, Mr. Randy. Thank you, Academy,” said Kayley. “For everyone who prays for Preston every day, thank you so much.”

Kayley and her family are so thankful that they are able to provide a Christmas for their kids this year.

Would you like to be a part of Bill’s Brigade?

If you’re a business, non-profit organization, or just a good Samaritan who wants to help a fellow Houstonian in need, we’d love to hear from you, and sign you up for Bill’s Brigade.

Click here to see how you can help!