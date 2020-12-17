Here’s how you can watch Alley Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ performance for FREE

Houstonians can get in the Christmas spirit early thanks to a citywide gift from the Alley Theatre.

In partnership with ConocoPhillips, Alley Theatre is offering Houstonians the opportunity to watch its “A Christmas Carol” performance for free.

From Dec. 4 - 27, Houstonians can watch a digital production of the timeless holiday classic online.

According to the Alley Theatre, the production of the show was completely contactless, with all actors filming themselves in their homes with props, costumes, cameras, and equipment delivered to their door due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

For a complete viewing experience, the Alley Theatre has created a digital program that provides cast bios, sponsor backgrounds, virtual conversations and video interviews with the cast and creative team.

The theatre has also organized additional activities to engage in during at-home viewings.

Click here to register to receive a private link to view the digital performance of “A Chrismas Carol.”