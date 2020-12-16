What you need to know about the latest phishing scam targeting TDLR licensees

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting people with TDLR accounts.

According to the agency, licensees have been getting emails asking them to validate their profile information by clicking on a link that is not associated with the TDLR.

Here is what the TDLR says you should watch for:

Emails that appear to be from the TDLR, but have a return address that does not belong to the agency.

Any email that says licensees are required to validate their information no later than Dec. 24 or their next renewal could be delayed.

Emails asking you to click on a link and then require you to enter personal information to “validate” it.

This is how the TDLR says you can protect yourself: