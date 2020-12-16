52ºF

What you need to know about the latest phishing scam targeting TDLR licensees

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a warning about a phishing scam targeting people with TDLR accounts.

According to the agency, licensees have been getting emails asking them to validate their profile information by clicking on a link that is not associated with the TDLR.

Here is what the TDLR says you should watch for:

  • Emails that appear to be from the TDLR, but have a return address that does not belong to the agency.
  • Any email that says licensees are required to validate their information no later than Dec. 24 or their next renewal could be delayed.
  • Emails asking you to click on a link and then require you to enter personal information to “validate” it.

This is how the TDLR says you can protect yourself:

  • Never disclose your password to anyone, even a customer service representative from TDLR.
  • If you are providing personal information to a state agency – or any company – make sure the site is encrypted before providing any personal information. Look for a key or lock on your screen. However, do not assume this is safe, be sure you are connected to Texas.gov.
  • Use unique passwords when setting up an account. Don’t re-use passwords and avoid using your date of birth, Social Security number, or simple words as a password. Use a password manager to assist in creating and tracking secure passwords.
  • Avoid sending personal information via email unless the security method used is specifically outlined and the data is encrypted.
  • Use a secure browser.

