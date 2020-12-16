This is where Houston ranks on list of most financially distressed cities during pandemic

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans. The coronavirus pandemic hasnt stopped Americans from keeping up with their credit card payments, thanks in large part to government relief programs passed by Congress earlier this year. For some, however, the ability to keep buying things with plastic and then pay the bill likely depends on whether current negotiations in Washington produce another round of economic aid. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

If you’ve been stressed over finances this year, you are not alone.

According to a study performed by WalletHub, Houston is the 8th most financially distressed city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of 100 cities across the U.S., Houston is among five Texas cities ranking in the top 10.

These cities include San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas, and Austin – ranking 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th respectively.

According to WalletHub, results were calculated after review six key metrics– credit score, people with accounts in distress, average number of accounts in distress, change in number of bankruptcy filings in September 2020 vs. September 2019, “Debt” search interest index and “Loans” search interest index.

Experts found Houston scored the worst in the “Debt” and “Loans” search interest indexes, ranking first in these categories.

The study also found Houston was one of the worst cities with a share of people with accounts in distress and the average number of accounts in distress in November.

Additionally, Houston fell in the middle, ranking 25th for average credit score in November.

These rankings ultimately led the city to rank 8th overall on the list of Cities with the Most People in Financial Distress During COVID-19.