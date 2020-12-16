Man eats Chick-fil-A every day for 130 days -- except on Sundays

Can you imagine eating the same thing every day? Well, Matt Stoudt has been eating Chick-fil-A every day for over 130 days -- except, of course, on Sundays and on Thanksgiving Day.

Back in July, the Nazareth, Pennsylvania resident set a challenge for himself -- to break the “unofficial” record for consecutive days eating at Chick-fil-A after learning of a California man who had eaten at the popular chain for 114 days straight.

“I called my wife and said ‘Hey, I want to do it,’ and she laughed at me and thought I was ridiculous,” Stoudt said.

But Stoudt pressed forward, determined to take the title and some five months later he did just that.

Stoudt said things got rough around day 100 but he didn’t chicken out. Now he’s asking other Chick-fil-A fanatics not to beat him, because he doesn’t want to do it all over again.