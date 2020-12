HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the city’s plan to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The mayor is launching the Vision Zero Action Plan, which will focus on data, community input and priority actions that will improve street safety and equity for road users of all ages, abilities and modes of transportation.

Turner will also give an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.

