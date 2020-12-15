Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Pearland.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sussex Trail.

According to Pearland police, officers were responding to a call of a person being held at gunpoint by her neighbor.

“He walked to her home, made contact with her and refused to let her leave,” said Officer Jason Wells, of the Pearland Police Department.

Wells said that arriving officers encountered an armed man who refused to follow the officers’ orders. He pointed the gun at officers and the officers opened fire, Wells said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Wells said anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pearland police at 281-997-4100.

