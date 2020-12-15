LIVE: Coronavirus vaccine arrives at UTMB Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The first coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Houston and an additional 75,075 doses will be arriving at 19 sites on Tuesday, including UTMB Galveston and other local hospitals.

Front-line workers will be the first to be vaccinated.

According to a news release, the doses designated for UTMB are expected to arrive around 8:30 a.m. and the first wave of employees should be getting the vaccine around 1 p.m.

As the vaccine begins to make its way to Houston and across the US, it will likely be months before doses are widely available for everyone at U.S. drugstores and doctors’ offices.

Details are still being worked out, but officials expect widespread availability by the middle of next year, and even with vaccination, you’ll still need to take precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, health officials say.