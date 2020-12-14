LIST: Houston-area hospitals first-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of State Health Services announced nearly 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 are headed to the hospitals across the state.

About 19,500 doses will be arriving at four sites Monday. While 75,075 doses will be arriving at 19 sites on Tuesday. The state expects the vaccine for the remaining 86 sites to begin shipping later in the week.

Here is a breakdown of the state hospitals based on the day:

Monday

Austin, UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School

Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Houston, MD Anderson Cancer Center

San Antonio, Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)

Tuesday

Amarillo, Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo

Corpus Christi, Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline

Dallas, Parkland Hospital

Dallas, UT Southwestern

Edinburg, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Edinburg, UT Health RGV Edinburg

El Paso, University Medical Center El Paso

Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Medical Support

Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital Main

Houston, LBJ Hospital

Houston, CHI St. Luke’s Health

Houston, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston, Ben Taub General Hospital

Lubbock, Covenant Medical Center

San Angelo, Shannon Pharmacy

Temple, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center

Tyler, UT Health Science Center Tyler

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center released a statement Sunday regarding COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution:

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is prepared to accept, store and distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Friday, Dec. 11, to grant Emergency Use Authorization. At present, state and local health officials have allocated 4,875 doses of vaccine in the first shipment to MD Anderson for use with frontline health care workers, which is scheduled for delivery on Monday, Dec. 14. Supplies needed to administer the vaccine were received last week.

MD Anderson’s initial vaccination clinics will safely and efficiently vaccinate health care workers caring for highly immune compromised patients and those with increased risk of occupational exposure. Vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 16. MD Anderson is committed to providing workforce members accurate information to help them decide whether and when to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. All safety precautions and current COVID-19 protocols, including masking, social distancing, handwashing and visitor limitations, continue to be required.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors, including media, are not allowed on campus. Photos and video content from the vaccine delivery will be made available on Monday.