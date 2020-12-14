Man wanted in connection with stepfather’s fatal shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man who they say fatally shot his stepfather in east Houston.

The incident happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. on Boyles Street and Brownwood Street near the East Freeway, authorities said.

Police said they responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Teodoro Guardiola, 62, suffering from a gunshot wound. Guardiola was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators were able to identify Guardiola’s stepson, 31-year-old Gilbert Valenzuela, as the primary suspect in the case, authorities said.

Valenzuela fled the scene and remains at large, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).