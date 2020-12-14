H-E-B recognized as ‘Grocer of the Year’ for adaptability amid coronavirus pandemic

In light of a chaotic year, Texas grocery giant H-E-B is being recognized for its adaptability and emergency preparedness in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

H-E-B has been named “Grocer of the Year” by Grocery Dive, an industry publication, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

“The Texas grocer’s pandemic response this spring showed it could move mountains, while its response in recent months has proven its agility and deep understanding of its shoppers,” Grocery Dive said in a statement according to KSAT.

Throughout the year H-E-B and its partners have been praised for their resilience as desperate costumers emptied shelves daily in fear of strict lockdowns in March.

As the pandemic continues and the number of cases across Texas increases, H-E-B continues towards keeping its shelves well-stocked for shoppers.

“Its stores experienced empty shelves just like other retailers, but it kept supplies strong in core categories like meat, produce and dairy, in no small part thanks to owning many of its own manufacturing plants and having strategically placed warehouses throughout the Lone Star State,” Grocery Dive said according to KSAT.

The publication also recognized the Texas-based grocer’s early emergency preparedness beginning in January before the coronavirus became a major issue in the U.S.

According to Texas Monthly, H-E-B began limiting the amounts of certain products customers were able to purchase in early March; extended its sick leave policy and implemented social distancing measures quickly; limited its hours to keep up with the needs of its stockers; added a coronavirus hotline for employees in need of assistance or information.

H-E-B was also recognized for its adaptability to the situation, creating innovative solutions such as establishing a delivery service program dedicated to people aged 60 and older and partnering with local restaurants to serve special packaged meals.

