Free holiday meals: Check out food options for Houstonians in need this season

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Organizations across the city are hosting holiday meal distribution events to help Houstonians.

Thousands of meals will be prepared and offered for free to those in need this holiday season.

Here are four free meal events happening in Houston. (KPRC 2 will update this article as more opportunities are released.):

City Wide Club

City Wide Club will host its annual Grab ‘N Go Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Families can pick up their holiday meals on Christmas Eve at Avenida de las Americas St. by walk-up or at the Chartres St. and Walker St. intersection by drive-up.

Lucille’s 1913

Lucille’s restaurant in the Museum District will provide holiday meals to about 1,000 families in Houston’s Greater Third Ward, according to its Facebook page.

Meal distribution is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3018 Emancipation Ave.

West Houston Assistance Ministries

West Houston Assistance Ministries is hosting two holiday meal distribution events on Friday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 21.

Meals are first come, first served, and limited to one per household member.

The distribution events are limited to the first 1,800 on Dec. 18 and 500 cars on Dec. 21

Families in need can pick up holiday meals from 9 a.m. to noon on either date at 10501 Meadowglen Lane.

Have you heard about a food event that we missed? Leave the information in the comments so people can use this page as a resource guide throughout the season.