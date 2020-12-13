Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man with cognitive impairment reported missing from Spring

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for an 86-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment reported missing from Spring.

Leo Morovich was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday in the 17500 block of Methill Drive in Spring in a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plates 9HLYW.

Law enforcement officials believe Morovich’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Morovich is described as a white male weighing 190 pounds and standing 5′7′' tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427.