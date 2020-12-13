Ex-Catholic church worker in The Woodlands accused of sexual assault of child faces more felony charges

HOUSTON – A former IT employee at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and School in The Woodlands accused of sexually assaulting a child is now facing additional felony charges.

According to court documents Ronald M. See, 53, was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Now, the charges include a second count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child, both first-degree felonies, and online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

No additional charges are expected, but the investigation is ongoing, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Shanna Redwine told Conroe News.

See is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home in Willis in late October. The victim’s mother said her two daughters, the other which is 8, spent the night at the home together.

When she picked them up the next day, the 8-year-old told the mother that her sister had spent the night and most of the morning in See’s bedroom, according to court documents. She later discovered an app that contained conversations between her daughter and See that were “very disturbing.”

The 13-year-old later confessed that he had been chatting with See for about two weeks before she spent the night over his house. She told investigators that See woke her up and took her to his room where he performed sexual acts on her, according to court documents.

See had been an employee for the church for 14 years. His duties did not involve him working around minors, according to the church.