Klein ISD bringing failing students back to the classroom

KLEIN, Texas – Students in the Klein Independent School District who are failing their online classes will be required to transition to in-person instruction unless they have a medical exemption.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, school officials said they were given new guidance by the Texas Education Agency on Nov. 5 that allows them to move students who are having trouble passing their classes back to classrooms.

The only exception will be for students who have a medical exemption form that is signed by a doctor.

Officials said dates for this transition will be provided to parents by their child’s school.

Passing students can continue with virtual learning.

This plan differs from a plan announced by officials at the Deer Park Independent School District on Thursday. The so-called Reboot 2021 plan aims to bring all students back to the classroom after the start of the new year, with medical exemptions for some students. Those exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.