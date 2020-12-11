71ºF

Houston VA selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
HOUSTON – Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Houston VA was selected to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

In accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Houston VA said they will begin vaccinating healthcare personnel and veterans in VA’s long-term health care facilities once the FDA issues an emergency use authorization for a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want to receive one.

The VA said the ultimate goal is to offer it to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent handwashing,” said Francisco Vazquez, the medical center’s director.

Veterans seeking additional information can visit the VA Coronavirus FAQs webpage or contact the VA health care team.

