Two Houston teachers win $5K for classrooms from #ThankATeacher contest

Two Houston teachers have been recognized and rewarded for their above-and-beyond efforts.

Edwin M. Wells Middle School’s Monica Ciofalo and Clemente Martinez Elementary’s Leticia Gonzalez were selected as winners of Staples’ #ThankATeacher contest.

Clemente Martinez Elementary School teacher Leticia Gonzalez (Staples)

“In a year unlike any other, Staples is proud to support teachers nationwide as they navigate new ways of working and learning,” Staples Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Marshall Warkentin said. “We heard so many inspirational stories of teachers who have found ways to continue to connect with their students despite the roadblocks they’ve faced. We owe them gratitude more than ever this year, and the winners of the Thank A Teacher contest prove that, no matter the obstacle, teachers continue to rise to the challenge for our children.”

The teachers were two of 20 selected out of more than 3,000 entries submitted to receive a $5,000 Staples gift card for classroom supplies for the coming school year.

Ciofalo and Gonzalez were both recognized for their contributions to their students.

According to the Staples news release, Ciofalo helped Spring ISD ensure all students had access to the remote learning supplies they needed in order to thrive during the virtual instruction period when schools remained close due to COVID-19.

Gonzalez was also awarded for her kind gestures, including gifting her students welcome kits and goodbye gifts.

The Clemente Martinez Elementary teacher was also recognized for her increased effort to communicate with parents and students to offer assistances when needed and spending her own money to make sure her students are taken care of, the release said.