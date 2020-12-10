Here is what you can expect from the Houston Symphony’s January programming

HOUSTON – The Houston Symphony has announced its programming from January, which will include two Classical Series programs that will celebrate Beethoven’s 250′s birthday, according to a news release.

Here is what the schedule looks like:

Jan. 8 – 10:

To kick off the new year, Conductor Steven Reineke will direct the “electrifying” program, In the Mood: A Big Band New Year as part of the Bank of America POPS series.

“Houston-based vocalist and saxophonist David Caceres—who makes his Houston Symphony debut—is featured in the program full of big band standards,” according to the release. “His unique combination of soulful and moving musicianship have made him a staple in the Houston jazz scene, as well as a part of the city’s music education world as a faculty member of the High School of the Performing and Visual Arts and the University of Houston.”

Violinist Midori (L) and Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith (R) (Houston Symphony)

Jan. 15 – 17:

This next program will be in celebration of Beethoven’s birthday and will feature world-renowned violinist, Midori. She will perform Beethoven’s only Violin Concerto.

“Peruvian guest conductor and former Music Director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Miguel Harth-Bedoya returns to the Houston Symphony to lead the orchestra in the program.” The program will begin with Lightspeed by contemporary Texas composer Kevin Day, then will be followed by Elegía Andina by Gabriela Lena Frank. The program will close with Midori’s performance.

Jan. 29-31

Guest conductor Paolo Bortolameolli will lead the symphony in a performance that will continue the celebration of Beethoven’s birthday. The symphony’s Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith will take center stage for the performance of Hayden’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major. The program will also include a performance of Miguel Farias’ “El Color del Tiempo” (The Color of Time) and will close with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, which was known to be his personal favorite composition.

All Friday and Saturday concerts will all start at 8 p.m. and the Sunday shows will be at 2:30 p.m. People can also watch the live performances online on Saturdays.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the live performance or live stream can visiting the Houston Symphony’s website. You can also see the full performance schedule and COVID-19 safety measures online.