Ask 2: Is the Houston Hanukkah House happening this year?

Question: Is the Hanukkah House happening this year?

Answer: Despite the cancellation of events Houstonians look forward to most, the Hanukkah House isn’t one of them.

This year, the Hanukkah House hosted by PJ Library and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston will take place for its third consecutive year in Meyerland.

Families are invited to drive by the Hanukkah-themed house located at the 5100 block of Carew.

Hanukkah begins Thursday, Dec. 10 at sundown.

