$10M grant awarded to assist in Buffalo Bayou Park transformation

To help achieve a transformation of the Buffalo Bayou Park’s east sector, local nonprofit Houston Endowment has granted $10 million to Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) for the project to take place over the next 20 years.

The grant dedicated towards the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan will fund the addition of new bayou parks and trails, dynamic recreational and cultural destinations, as well as bikeways and “green fingers” into surrounding neighborhoods, according to a news release.

“This project will play a major role in the City of Houston’s Complete Communities initiative, which seeks to improve neighborhoods so that all of Houston’s residents and business owners can have access to quality services and amenities,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

In addition to extending the western network of Buffalo Bayou parks, trails and open space, the master plan will also create a connection between the Fifth Ward and Greater East End neighborhoods to the bayou and to each other, the release said.

“The grant from Houston Endowment is another exciting step forward in the creation of a more equitable city for all Houstonians,” Turner said. “We are grateful to both Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Houston Endowment not only for their inclusive vision of a better Houston, but their commitment to making it a reality.”