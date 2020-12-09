Watch live: First woman to go to the Moon in 2024, NASA says

HOUSTON – NASA will launch the first woman and then next man to the Moon in 2024 on the Artemis III mission, the agency announced Monday.

In a news release, NASA shared the priorities for the mission and a candidate set of activities in a new report.

Among its priorities is the beginning of an effort to establish a base camp on the Moon’s South Pole. The concept – to be completed by the end of the decade -- is described this way on NASA’s website: “(The) concept includes a modern lunar cabin, a rover and even a mobile home. Early missions will include short surface stays, but as the base camp evolves, the goal is to allow crew to stay at the lunar surface for up to two months at a time.”

In addition to this, NASA said it created compelling and achievable science objectives for all aspects of the Artemis III mission, including sampling strategies, field surveys, and deployable experiments.

“The Moon often is referred to as the cornerstone of the solar system, and these high-priority investigations will help scientists better understand fundamental planetary processes that operate across the solar system and beyond,” NASA wrote in its announcement.

“The Moon holds vast scientific potential and astronauts are going to help us enable that science,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “Even before Artemis III lands, our agency’s science and human exploration teams are working together as never before to ensure that we leverage each other’s strengths. This report helps outline a path forward toward the compelling science we can now contemplate doing on the lunar surface in conjunction with human explorers.”

This would be the first time humans have returned to the lunar surface since 1972.