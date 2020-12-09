Ask 2 Live: COVID-19 vaccines - Houston health expert to answer questions on your mind

HOUSTON – As the country enters its ninth month of a global pandemic, health experts are racing to find and distribute a vaccine as COVID-19 has infected the world.

While there are many questions regarding the new vaccines, symptoms or who will be receiving it first, we know it’s making its way to the Houston Greater Area soon.

Related: Answers about the COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Hermann said it expects to receive more than 16,500 doses in the first allotment -- the most in the Houston area.

Whether you’re planning to get the vaccine or not, it’s important to learn more about the vaccines and how they can protect you and your loved ones.

On Thursday, KPRC 2 invites you to chat with Memorial Hermann’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey about COVID-19 vaccinations. The conversation will be moderated by KPRC 2’s anchor Keith Garvin and health reporter Haley Hernandez.

ICYMI: How to protect your mental health during the holidays and a pandemic

Upon registration, viewers will have the opportunity to ask their questions in regards to the vaccines being distributed. To sign up for the free event, fill in your information below.

Register Here: