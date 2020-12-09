56ºF

Local News

Ask 2 Live: COVID-19 vaccines - Houston health expert to answer questions on your mind

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist, KPRC

Tags: Ask 2, Ask 2 Live, Coronavirus, COVID, Health
Ask 2 Live: COVID-19 Vaccines moderated by Haley Hernandez and Keith Garvin
Ask 2 Live: COVID-19 Vaccines moderated by Haley Hernandez and Keith Garvin (KPRC)

HOUSTON – As the country enters its ninth month of a global pandemic, health experts are racing to find and distribute a vaccine as COVID-19 has infected the world.

While there are many questions regarding the new vaccines, symptoms or who will be receiving it first, we know it’s making its way to the Houston Greater Area soon.

Related: Answers about the COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Hermann said it expects to receive more than 16,500 doses in the first allotment -- the most in the Houston area.

Whether you’re planning to get the vaccine or not, it’s important to learn more about the vaccines and how they can protect you and your loved ones.

On Thursday, KPRC 2 invites you to chat with Memorial Hermann’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey about COVID-19 vaccinations. The conversation will be moderated by KPRC 2’s anchor Keith Garvin and health reporter Haley Hernandez.

ICYMI: How to protect your mental health during the holidays and a pandemic

Upon registration, viewers will have the opportunity to ask their questions in regards to the vaccines being distributed. To sign up for the free event, fill in your information below.

Register Here:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: