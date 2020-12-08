Watch live: Vanessa Guillen’s family, HPD Chief Acevedo to discuss Fort Hood probe

HOUSTON – Members of Vanessa Guillen’s family, as well as Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and businessman Tilman Fertitta and others are slated to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Houston concerning the special investigation into Fort Hood, which recently resulted in numerous firings and suspensions.

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

TIMELINE: Vanessa Guillen - These are the dates to know about her case

A live stream of the event will be broadcast in the video player at the top of this article.