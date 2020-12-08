65ºF

Local News

LIVE: HPD Chief Art Acevedo addresses increase in violent road rage incidents

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime, road rage, Harris County

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo held a news conference to address the rise in violent road rage incidents in Houston.

RELATED: Houston’s homicides are the highest they’ve been in at least 15 years

Acevedo was joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety who discussed what they are calling an alarming increase.

Here are the highlights:

  • We have seen a marked increase this year in terms of Road rage incidents and aggravated assaults as a result of road rage.
  • During the COVID-19 period, we have seen a great reduction in commute traffic. We have seen about 200 shootings this year, which is a 33% increase.
  • Teams have been directed to go after aggressive drivers who. if not stopped, might become another violent statistic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: