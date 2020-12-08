LIVE: HPD Chief Art Acevedo addresses increase in violent road rage incidents

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo held a news conference to address the rise in violent road rage incidents in Houston.
RELATED: Houston’s homicides are the highest they’ve been in at least 15 years
Acevedo was joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety who discussed what they are calling an alarming increase.
Here are the highlights:
- We have seen a marked increase this year in terms of Road rage incidents and aggravated assaults as a result of road rage.
- During the COVID-19 period, we have seen a great reduction in commute traffic. We have seen about 200 shootings this year, which is a 33% increase.
- Teams have been directed to go after aggressive drivers who. if not stopped, might become another violent statistic.