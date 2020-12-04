Man critically injured in possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A man was left critically injured Friday after a shooting at a northwest Harris County intersection.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. on North Houston Rosslyn Road near State Highway 249.

According to Harris County deputies, the shooting may have been the result of road rage.

Video from the scene showed several vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash at the intersection, as well.

Homicide investigators have been sent to the scene, deputies said.

The intersection will be closed until the investigation is complete. It was not immediately clear how long that would take.

This developing story will be updated.