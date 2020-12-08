Do you know him? Man in karate outfit accused of assault in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of assault in League City.

The assault was reported on Nov. 27 in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Surveillance photos were released of the man wearing a karate outfit at the time of the assault. Police said they hope the photos will help lead to the identification of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 281-554-1843.