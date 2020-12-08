Amazon to open fulfillment center in Missouri City, creating more than 500 full-time jobs

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Amazon announced Monday that it will open a 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri City next year, creating more than 500 full-time jobs in the Houston area.

“Missouri City and Amazon are alike when it comes to success, diversity, customer service and community,” said Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford. “We are looking forward to this new business model, which focuses on customer service and expands the economy, as this is another partnership that will build on our commercial tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents.”

“We welcome Amazon to Missouri City and are excited that this piece of the City’s long-term economic development plan has come to fruition,” said Odis Jones, city manager of Missouri City. “Our teams have been working hand-in-hand the last few weeks to finalize the deal and we are looking forward to continuing our corporate-community partnership with this industry giant for years to come.”

Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas since 2010. Amazon is known for paying its employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour while offering full-time employees comprehensive benefits like full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50% match starting on day one, according to a release.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Missouri City,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Texas. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”