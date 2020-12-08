1 killed in single-engine plane crash in Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, Texas – One person was killed Tuesday afternoon after a single-engine plane crashed near a railroad track in Hitchcock.

The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m.

The Galveston Fire Department, police and beach patrol begin to search for the plane until they received a call about the plane’s location being reported near a railroad track, officials said.

The plane crashed near South Railroad Avenue and Mike Avenue, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story.