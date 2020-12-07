Investigation underway after Baytown man killed during home invasion

BAYTOWN, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed during a home invasion in Baytown.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. Sunday at the Piedmont Apartments on Decker Drive near I-10, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Police responded to the scene after they received reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found the body of 24-year-old Lebert Louis outside the apartment.

After further investigation, authorities the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. At least three armed men entered Louis’ apartment and rummaged through it looking for items to steal, police said.

Police said the men fled on foot and Louis chased after them, at which point they opened fire on him, hitting him at least once.

According to the Baytown Police Department, there is some indication that the men may have known Louis, or at least his name.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information contact the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-420-6646 or contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477), download the P3 Community app or go to baytowncrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.