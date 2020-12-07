Houston traffic is more congested compared to all other Texas cities, study finds

Spanning 2,269 miles and creating more than 182 million hours of delays, Houston is the most traffic-congested city in all of Texas, a new study finds.

According to the study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Houston contains 39 of the 100 most congested roadways in Texas, surpassing all other metropolitans in the state.

Of the top 10 most congested roadways in the Lone Star State, Houston contains six of them, the study reports.

The six roadways are ranked statewide as follows:

2. IH 610 West between IH 10/US 90 and IH 69/US 59

3. IH 69/US 59 between IH 610 West and SH 288

5. Eastex Freeway between IH 10/US 90 and SH 288

6. IH 610 North between IH 45 North and Katy Freeway

7. IH 45 between IH 10/US 90 and IH 610 South

10. IH 10/US 90 between IH 45 North and IH 69/US 59

Perhaps surprising to Houstonians, however, the analysis found the No. 1 most congested roadway in Texas to be Interstate 35 in Austin, which was determined to be the most congested city in Texas in 2019 according to the annual TomTom Traffic Index.

According to a press release from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the new analysis is based on conditions through 2019, before coronavirus-related shutdowns sharply reduced traffic volumes in early 2020.