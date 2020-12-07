Harris County sheriff’s deputy recovering after leg run over during chase in NE Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Harris County sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital recovering after authorities said her leg was run over during a chase in the Greensbrook area Monday.

Investigators said the incident happened on Green Coral near Greensbrook Forest around 12:30 a.m. when she was attempting to stop a stolen car when everyone in it hopped out but left the car in drive.

Deputies said she chased the suspects, but the vehicle hit her.

Investigators said other deputies caught two of the suspects, who are all believed to be juveniles.