Houston Newsmakers: Holocaust Museum Houston offers free admission Thursday for International Human Rights Day

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts free admission day

“When the Holocaust ended there was a outcry for the world to realize that this should never happen again,” said Kelly Zuniga, CEO of Holocaust Museum Houston. “And that was the beginning of the human rights movement.” That movement continues today and on December 10th International Human Rights day will be observed around the world. The Holocaust Museum Houston is hosting a free admission day to help focus on the past, the present and what more needs to be done. The museum is also host to the United States premier of Mandela: Struggle for Freedom, an exhibit chronicling the life of former South African president Nelson Mandela. Zuniga says Mandela’s life is a perfect lesson. “How, through persistence and a passion you can make a difference in our world and support and also defend your own human rights.”

Kelly Zuniga, Ed.D., CEO Holocaust Museum Houston

A.D. Players take December performances outdoors

Jake Speck, Executive Director, A.D. Players (KPRC)

The pandemic has taken a toll on performing arts with many orchestras, ballets and stage plays going virtual or cancelling seasons. The A.D. Players at the George Theater have had in person performances but lack of attendance has prompted a unique attempt to bring in December holiday crowds. “We made the decision to move all in person programming for the month of December outdoors,” said Jake Speck, Executive Director of the A.D. Players. “We’re calling it light up the lot and our headline event for December outdoors is Merry Christmas Darling, Heidi Kettenring sings Karen Carpenter.” Watch Houston Newsmakers to see the plan in place to pull it off.

Jake Speck, Executive Director, A.D. Players at the George Theater

Houston Dynamo ramps up community outreach

John Walker, President, Business Operations, Houston Dynamo/Dash FC (KPRC)

How serious is the Houston Dynamo and Dash about community outreach? They’re starting their own Dynamo & Dash Chamber of Commerce. John Walker is the President of Business Operations and says the focus will be on small businesses to “give them a forum, use our platform of both our teams and our venue, BBVA stadium downtown as a place for them to network, get to know each other, maybe consummate some business deals through us.” Walker is a guest this week to also talk about the partnerhship with Trae tha Truth for outreach into the Third Ward community.

John Walker, President, Business Operations, Houston Dynamo/Dash FC

Why is Congress taking so long to reach stimulus agreement?

Congress discusses COVID 19 financial support (KPRC-Pixabay)

