Space enthusiasts continue to wait for SpaceX’s Starship SN8 41,000-foot flight

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Space enthusiasts have to wait another few days to potentially see SpaceX’s Mars-bound vehicle pass a now 12.5km flight test.

This would be the first high-altitude test for the Starship prototypes. As soon as next week, the Starship SN8 prototype is expected to make a 41,010-foot flight at SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Many space enthusiasts gather at South Padre Island to watch.

In the latest documents filed with the FAA, there is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) filed with the FAA for a 12.5km flight.

Meanwhile, fans line Isla Blanca Park, hopeful to catch the launch.

The Norton family came here from Pennsylvania with their RV.

“It keeps getting pushed back because of the weather, but we’re excited because we’re going to be out here cheering it on,” Bret Norton said.

The family’s RV spot happens to be a great viewing area for the launch.

“It’s just so cool how those things line up together,” Staci Norton, Bret Norton’s wife, said.

Their daughter, Aubrey Norton, is a huge space fan.

“I want to be an astronaut and the first girl on Mars,” Aubrey said.

Staci Norton said the space program is inspiring the younger generation.

“The fact that she’s interested ... that’s not something that I grew up being interested in or anything like that it must be things that they’re incorporating in the world,” Staci Norton said.

For now, the flight is expected to take place as soon as Dec.7, though this is subject to weather and other factors that have previously delayed the expected launch timeframe.