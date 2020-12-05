HCSO: 1 person dead, another critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Crosby

One person is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Crosby, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to the 700 block of Krenek Road in Crosby on reports of an auto-pedestrian crash.

On arrival, deputies located two injured pedestrians, a 28-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The striking vehicle was not on scene.

The victims were transported by Life Flight to the Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly after arrival, the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in critical condition, deputies said.

A few minutes after deputies were dispatched to the crash location, they received reports of a suspicious vehicle at a site about one mile from the scene. Deputies tracked down the vehicle and determined it had sustained damage consistent with the auto-pedestrian crash.

Additionally, hair found on the vehicle matched that of the female victim.

Investigators spoke with the driver, an 87-year-old man, who appeared confused.

“It’s possible he had some kind of dementia,” said Eric Albers, with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division. “Our investigators were talking to him, but then he’d kind of lose track of what he was talking about.”

The man was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Preliminary information suggests the woman and man had been walking home from a Walmart one mile west of the crash site, Albers said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“It’s a very dark area,” Albers said. “It’s a very narrow road.We don’t know, again, if the guy had anything else going on but, obviously, they were struck here on the road and the guy kept going so that’s about where we’re at right now.”