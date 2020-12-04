‘We are very worried’: Search underway for local real estate agent who went missing in Houston area

Authorities issued a request for the public’s help Friday in the search for a missing realtor, last seen Thursday morning in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Violett Mackrizz, 59, was last seen at home on the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in Tomball’s Park Glen Arbor subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are very worried for her,” said her brother Juan Mackrizz.

Juan Mackrizz said his sister left home between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday. She works as a realtor with Colwell Banker Reality in Bellaire. While it’s unclear where Mackrizz went, her brother said there is no record of her showing any houses.

“We already traced any possible home showings yesterday and she didn’t have any on her record. No showings yesterday. So, if she went out it was possible to meet with a new client,” said Juan MacKrizz.

He added she never returned phone calls, which was unlike her. He said he called her around 2 p.m. but didn’t get a response.

“In the evening, Allen (Parker), her partner, called me and said Violett has not shown up the whole day and is not responding to my calls,” said Juan MacKrizz.

Allen Parker told KPRC 2 Friday that Mackrizz texted him Thursday evening saying she would be late but didn’t indicate where she was. He said that was a red flag because whenever she was late she would specify why and give her location.

He said she never responded to his text inquiries.

Violet Mackrizz is 5-foot-2-inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to her family.

She was driving a black 2016 Mercedes Benz A250 with Texas license plates MBV 1949.

“If anyone has seen that vehicle parked, whatever, please let us know. Please call the police department missing persons,” Juan Mackrizz said.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this Missing Person is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.