46ºF

Local News

Texas football player escorted out of game by police after assaulting referee

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Texas, high school football, Edinburg High School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School, Emmanual Duron
File photo
File photo (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A Texas high school football player assaulted a referee on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas. Edinburg is a border town near McAllen in south Texas.

The player that tackled the referee was identified as Emmanual Duron. He was ejected and escorted out of the game by police.

Duron may face additional consequences for his actions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Check out the video from the incident here:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: