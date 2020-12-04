Texas football player escorted out of game by police after assaulting referee

HOUSTON – A Texas high school football player assaulted a referee on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas. Edinburg is a border town near McAllen in south Texas.

The player that tackled the referee was identified as Emmanual Duron. He was ejected and escorted out of the game by police.

Duron may face additional consequences for his actions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Check out the video from the incident here: