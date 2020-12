CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas – A boat fire sent a large plume of smoke into the skies Friday over Clear Lake Shores.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. at the Portofino Harbour Marina and Yacht Club on Portofino Plaza, just across State Highway 146 from the Kemah Boardwalk.

Officials said 911 callers reported hearing an explosion just before the fire.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.

