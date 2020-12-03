Alexis Sharkey UPDATES: Here’s what we know right now about social media influencer’s death

HOUSTON – The vigil for Alexis Sharkey has been postponed, according to social media posts by her friends.

“Due to changing circumstances we are postponing Lexi’s celebration of life,” the social media post reads. “We appreciate the outpour of love and support you have shown her and ask for continued respect at this time. Keep sharing. Keep making noise. Keep fighting for Alexis. #justiceforalexis”

The event had been planned for Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou Park.

In addition, a GoFundMe account in her name has raised more than $22,000, exceeding its $15,000 goal.

A screen still of the Alexis Sharkey Memorial Fund on GoFundMe, as collected on Dec. 3. 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to a report by People.com, foul play has not been ruled out in Sharkey’s death. The outlet reported that a preliminary autopsy on her body did not rule out foul play. People.com cited a Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences spokesperson who said the possibility of foul play still exists in this case. KPRC 2 has confirmed this information. Here’s the statement we received from from local officials.

“I’ve said that foul play has not been ruled out,” Michele Arnold, public information officer for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

She also included this information to KPRC 2:

“High Profile Cases: When high profile cases come to Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences (HCIFS), usually but not always homicides, it is natural for the public to want answers quickly. Entertaining television shows have misled the public on how quickly an autopsy can be completed. We are often asked about timetables for the release of information. There is no average length of time for an autopsy to be completed. Every case is unique, and we average 4,500 cases a year.”

“At HCIFS there are no ‘preliminary’ autopsy reports. There are final reports with all tests run and all available evidence considered. If the case is a homicide, the autopsy report will not be released to media or the public until law enforcement has concluded its investigation.”

“Identification of decedents plus cause and manner are released to our case status page, which is refreshed with data every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day.”