HISD launching ‘supersites’ to ensure families have food during holidays

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District is holding several food distribution events in December to ensure families have enough food during the holidays.

The so-called “neighborhood supersites” will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 13 locations across the area. Each site will provide a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch for students and each adult in the household. Up to 5,000 turkeys will also be distributed.

Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

For more information, go to houstonisd.org/studentmeals.

Location, times of events

Wednesdays

Time: 2 to 6 p.m.

Location: Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Dec. 2: Student and adult meals

Dec. 9: Student and adult meals, family food boxes, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies

Dec. 16: Student and adult meals, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, family food boxes, and holiday turkeys

Dec. 30: Student meals, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies

Saturdays

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

Locations: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.; Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.; Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme