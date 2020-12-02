Authorities search for man accused of flashing pistol at Walmart employees in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Montgomery County deputies are searching for a man they said was seen on surveillance video stealing from a Walmart in The Woodlands and flashing a pistol at employees.

The robbery was reported on Nov. 19 at the Walmart located at 10001 Woodlands Parkway.

Deputies said the man entered the building and filled up a plastic tote with items and walked to the self-checkout. Deputies said the man scanned and paid for the tote but not the items inside and when he tried to walk out of the building, he was confronted by three employees.

Deputies said the employees told the suspect to leave the unpaid items but he refused, pulled out a pistol and told the associates that he was “done playing around.” The suspect was seen leaving the Walmart in a tan, early-2000s model, single-cab Dodge Ram truck, deputies said.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of the man in hopes that someone can identify him. Anyone with information leading to the suspect’s arrest is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867 and reference case #20A360818.