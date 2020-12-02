$287K goes toward continued improvements to sprawling Sugar Land park

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land has accepted a donation for more than $287,000 for continued improvements to Cullinan Park.

Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park at Oyster Creek, consists of 750 acres in Sugar Land, Fort Bend Country on Hwy 6, just north of Hwy. 90A.

Sugar Land City Council accepted the donation from the Cullinan Park Conservancy for $287,465.93.

The donation will go toward phase two improvements. Of the donation amount,

$56,346.93 was paid by the conservancy directly to a consultant for in-kind conceptual design services;

$17,619 is for park wayfinding signs;

And the remaining $213,500 donation check will be used for further design services.

The donation is a part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Sugar Land and the Conservancy that requires the Conservancy to raise money for capital improvements.

This is the fourth donation from the Conservancy since the City annexed Cullinan Park on Jan. 19, 2016, bringing the total contributions to $1,496,847.49. The first three donations, totaling $1,209,381.56, funded the first phase of design and construction, which was completed in fall 2019.

For more updates about Cullinan Park, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org.