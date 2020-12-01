VIDEO: Man in business suit steals human-size nutcracker decorations

We found one man in Houston who is definitely making the naughty list this year.

A man wearing a business suit was caught on video stealing two human-size nutcracker decorations from the front porch of a home near the Galleria.

The footage shows the man approaching the front door which was decked out in festive decorations for the holidays.

He left the home with two human-size nutcrackers which retail for hundreds of dollars.

The Ring doorbell camera discretely captured the video from behind garland framing the double front doors.

The man has not yet been identified.