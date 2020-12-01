Constable Mark Herman recovers from COVID-19

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman has made a full recovery after he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Herman and his wife have been in isolation for the past two weeks. He said the virus didn’t hit him hard but that his wife caught pneumonia and is in the hospital.

The Constable’s Office announced via Facebook that Mark Herman made a full recovery and will return to duty.

“A few weeks ago, our Constable, Mark Herman was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. After a 2 week battle with the virus, we are pleased to announce the Constable has made a full recovery, and has been given a full duty release by his Doctor, to return to serving the citizens of Harris County! We want to thank everyone for the Love and Support given to him during his time of COVID. #Godisgreat,” the post read.

The condition of his wife has not been released.