HOUSTON – A man was robbed and shot Monday in a parking garage in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. at the River Oaks District shopping center.

Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department, said it appears the man was robbed of jewelry and then shot at least once in the lower extremities.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.