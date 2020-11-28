Police search for driver who killed 71-year-old grandmother in Pasadena

HOUSTON – Detectives are urgently searching for a hit and run driver after a 71-year-old grandmother, who was killed while walking her dogs. Her heartbroken husband is hoping the public can help find who was behind the wheel.

Gary Harvey, a disabled Vietnam veteran, was eager to show off his wife’s favorite room, her dog room.

“These are all the dogs she’s ever had,” said Harvey pointing out different pictures and mementos of her past pets.

Harvey is 72 years old while his wife, June, was 71 years old. The couples been together for 46 years, over half his life.

“She’s just a pillar in my life and a pillar in everybody’s lives,” said Harvey.

However, her life was cut taken last Friday when a car crashed into her. The driver didn’t stop.

“(My heart) It’s empty, it’s gone,” said Harvey.

For the first time in half a century, Harvey spent his thanksgiving alone.

“And now, Christmas is going to be the same way. She’s got this house trimmed to the hilt. Not this year, not this year,” said Harvey.

The holidays, his life, his heart will never be the same, but he hopes you can help him get justice.

Surveillance footage captured the deadly hit and run at the intersection of Alecia Drive and San Augustine Avenue in Pasadena.

Harvey says detectives told him the suspect was driving a tan or grey sedan.

“They hit her so hard she went up on the car, hit the windshield, and broke it. It was going so fast finally. She went down the road she fell off the other side about 120 feet away,” said Harvey.

A tragic end for the matriarch of the family. A wife, a mother, a grandmother now gone.

If you know anything about the deadly accident, you’re urged to reach out to the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221. A reward may be available.